Education remade

Re the June 23 story “Urban League rolls out plan to transform education in Liberty City”: The Education Village brought together by the Urban League of Miami and its coalition is a plan absolutely worthy of pursuing. It has been a long time coming. Such ideas and participation also are needed in other areas and schools in Miami-Dade County that have similar challenges. I hope when plans are made, both students’ and their teachers’ voices also will be heard.
In addition, corporations that have stores in these neighborhoods should be partnering to help provide classroom needs that go unmet unless the teachers purchase them. For too long, there have been major discrepancies between what schools provide in materials and programs to enhance learning during and after school.
Miami Herald reporter Kyra Gurney does an excellent job in reporting about education for the Herald and her articles are comprehensive.
Finally, there are always negative stereotypes that people have about teachers in low-performing schools. They should come visit, volunteer, and provide suggestions for improvement. What they will find are educators dedicated to the students they serve.
It is true that it takes a whole village to raise a child. As a 35-year veteran of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, I will be watching.
Sheila Cohen,
Pembroke Pines
