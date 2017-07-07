Transit strikeout

I was amused by Miami’s public transportation plan for the All-Star Baseball events this weekend: One park-and-ride downtown, which is free for downtown residents and $20 for everyone else and a couple of ride-sharing lots; one at the stadium and one at the Fan Festival in Miami Beach.
The city can’t be serious. It seems it could establish a few park-and -ride locations around the city to accommodate those interested in participating in the All-Star events, which could potentially reduce the number of cars on roads and highwaysaround the stadium.
Additionally, not linking the Fan Festival at the Miami Beach Convention Center with the baseball stadium is insane. Using the Metrobus schedule, it will take more than an hour and two buses to get to the stadium from the Fan Festival, and the same process to return.
If Miami wants to be in the big leagues, it is time for its elected officials to step up to the plate and enhance its little league public transportation system.
Gregg Chislett,
Miami Beach
