Cramped airplanes

My wife and I recently traveled, round-trip, to France. The trips took nine and a half hours each way. The long trips were torture, plain and simple.
It’s inconceivable that airlines, in their lust for profits, should subject passengers to cramped seating conditions that are common in these flights. If people of short stature, like my wife and I, suffer through these inhumane accommodations, I can’t imagine what taller passengers must feel like.
The FAA should force airlines to remove at least two rows of seats side to side to give passengers more leg room on flights that take more than 4 hours. It’s only fair. The airline could make up for loss of revenue by increasing the ticket price by a reasonable amount per person.
E.R. Faxas, Miami
