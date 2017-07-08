Think ‘Oz’

To: Republican U.S. senators
From: Dorothy & Friends
Re: GOP’s proposed healthcare legislation
Dear Servants of the People:
Here are some guidelines to help you with your healthcare deliberations.
We have make this real simple:
▪ Use your brain.
▪ Have a heart.
▪ Get some courage.
With all of that, how could you possibly vote anything but No on this wicked bill? You must kill it. Kill the bill. Drop a house on it — well, in this case, the Senate!
Next, just follow the yellow brick road — the high road — and lead us Munchkins to the Emerald City, where there will be good healthcare for all. We will be able to rejoice and loudly proclaim: “Ding dong, the witch is dead!”
Marcia Braun,
Miami Springs
