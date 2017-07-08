Letters to the Editor

Think ‘Oz’

July 08, 2017 11:00 AM

To: Republican U.S. senators

From: Dorothy & Friends

Re: GOP’s proposed healthcare legislation

Dear Servants of the People:

Here are some guidelines to help you with your healthcare deliberations.

We have make this real simple:

▪ Use your brain.

▪ Have a heart.

▪ Get some courage.

With all of that, how could you possibly vote anything but No on this wicked bill? You must kill it. Kill the bill. Drop a house on it — well, in this case, the Senate!

Next, just follow the yellow brick road — the high road — and lead us Munchkins to the Emerald City, where there will be good healthcare for all. We will be able to rejoice and loudly proclaim: “Ding dong, the witch is dead!”

Marcia Braun,

Miami Springs

