Love of cats

I feel impotent when I see the number of dogs and cats that are left on the streets after being dumped by selfish, irresponsible, nasty owners. The majority of these animals are put to death.
But I wish I could see, face-to-face, the stupid hotel clerk that killed the cat using an arrow. I am sure his sentence will be short, if he gets one. He should suffer the same fate as the cat — that will be justice!
The way we treat animals shows the horrendous ways of our society.
Gandhi, Mark Twain, and Colette were some of the great thinkers and writers praising the cat, the most beautiful animal that we can have as pets.
Bernardo Gutierrez,
Miami
