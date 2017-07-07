Expand care

The best way to solve the medical insurance coverage in our country is to expand Medicare and Medicaid to all U.S. persons regardless of their income or net worth. If someone wants better insurance, they can go ahead and buy private health insurance.
Medicare and Medicaid should be given the power to negotiate prices of medicines. The abuse by these pharmaceutical and insurance companies is out of control.
Simultaneously, the government needs to impose severe penalties to all those who commit Medicare fraud.
Ana Alcala,
Miami Beach
