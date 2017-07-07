Fraud votes

Trump won the 2016 election by an overwhelming majority of the Electoral College in spite of losing the popular vote by almost 3 million people.
All of the U.S. government’s major intelligence agencies have reported that Russians hacked our electoral process trying to influence the outcome.
Yet, while Trump now insists on investigating American citizens for voter fraud, he has never condemned Russians actions nor has he offered a plan to protect against Russian (or any other interference) in our elections in the future.
Has he considered the consequences if the election fraud inquiries prove that Russian interference is the reason he won the White House?
I lived through Watergate and admired Richard Nixon, not for what he did but for how he tried to manipulate the political system to avoid his ultimate disgrace. I watched Richard Nixon’s political savvy and believe me, Mr. Trump is no Richard Nixon.
Jay Arnold,
Coconut Grove
