July 07, 2017 1:26 AM

Voter data

The Miami Herald’s July 5 editorial, “Say no to dangerous request for voter data,” was excellent. Please follow that up with an analysis of what exactly Florida law is on the privacy of voting records and personal information.

Based on their support of the president during the 2016 race (and dropping the lawsuit against Trump University after receiving her own campaign contributions) it’s likely the governor and attorney general will comply with this ominous request. Do our laws offer any privacy protections?

With just a two-week window to respond, the state’s claim of “undecided” status is disturbing and serves to stave off likely protests and legal actions that would ensue if/when it moves to a “yes” response.

Knowing the existing laws, and their potential interpretations, would help.

Arlene Adams Easley,

Coral Gables

