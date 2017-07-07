Mentoring men

Re the July 2 story, “Miami-Dade men become male role models for fatherless youngsters:” You cannot underestimate the need for mentors for fatherless children.
I recently lost a family member whose father was never in his life. Although his mother did her very best to raise her two sons, both took to the streets at an early age in order to survive in their rough Boston neighborhood.
After many years of ups and downs, the older brother finally carved out a life for himself gaining employment in the restaurant industry and started a family. But the younger brother fell victim to a rudderless life, and at age 28, succumbed to the lure of drugs to numb his pain.
As teens, both missed having their respective fathers in their lives and could never understand why they left them. The impact this had on both of them was immeasurable. They longed for a father figure to guide them, confide in, and just hang out with.
Kudos to all the men who step up and choose to be a mentor and a positive influence in a child’s life. You are literally saving lives.
Jacqueline Gutstein,
Miami
