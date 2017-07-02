Letters to the Editor

July 02, 2017 11:00 AM

Just a travel ban?

I am perplexed by the June 30 Opinion article in the Miami Herald by Dalil Dawood, “Trump’s right: It is not a Muslim ban, it’s a screening process to protect us.”

The article reveals absolutely nothing about this new screening process. Nevertheless, the Trump administration has asserted a need for a 90-day travel ban to improve the vetting process to assure that potentially dangerous prospective visitors and immigrants are excluded.

It would be helpful to know the aspects of the vetting process that need to be improved and why such improvements cannot be made in the absence of a ban.

Without such information, it is impossible to form a rational opinion about the ban.

Waldemar Klassen,

Homestead

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Foreign-exchange host accused of molesting student believed dead in suicide

Foreign-exchange host accused of molesting student believed dead in suicide 0:47

Foreign-exchange host accused of molesting student believed dead in suicide
Italy issues migrant warning to EU, seeks help with refugees 1:20

Italy issues migrant warning to EU, seeks help with refugees
Don Mattingly talks about the decision to cut Jeff Locke 2:41

Don Mattingly talks about the decision to cut Jeff Locke

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos