Just a travel ban?

I am perplexed by the June 30 Opinion article in the Miami Herald by Dalil Dawood, “Trump’s right: It is not a Muslim ban, it’s a screening process to protect us.”
The article reveals absolutely nothing about this new screening process. Nevertheless, the Trump administration has asserted a need for a 90-day travel ban to improve the vetting process to assure that potentially dangerous prospective visitors and immigrants are excluded.
It would be helpful to know the aspects of the vetting process that need to be improved and why such improvements cannot be made in the absence of a ban.
Without such information, it is impossible to form a rational opinion about the ban.
Waldemar Klassen,
Homestead
