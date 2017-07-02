Tweet attack

President Trump’s unprecedented attack on MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — for making light of his fake Time magazine covers displayed at his golf clubs — is not only unacceptable, but also abominable.
It is encouraging that a few congressional Republicans have condemned Trump’s behavior, but it is time that this condemnation come from across the board.
Lawmakers’ excuses for Trump’s atrocious behavior, including that there is a presidential learning curve to which he is adjusting are, quite simply, ludicrous.
Trump’s behavior is highly immoral, and he is an inveterate liar.
His juvenile and reckless behavior is seriously impeding the progress of this great nation and inflicting massive damage to our relationships and image worldwide.
He is is not only a serious threat to the United States, but to the entire world.
Charles E. Hannemann,
Palmetto Bay
