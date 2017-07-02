Rundle a ‘gem’

Those calling for Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle to resign should stop and think. Having been privileged to practice in the criminal arena for the past 25 years as both a Miami prosecutor and as a defense attorney, I can say, without reservation, that Rundle is a gem.
Travel north and compare. The further north you go, the more injustice you see.
While not perfect, the Rundle’s office, previously led by Janet Reno, is more effective than any other prosecutor’s office in Florida. It works diligently to see that the guilty are convicted through due process while ensuring that the innocent are protected.
We've got a great thing going with Rundle and her office. Those calling for her resignation should be careful what they wish for.
Mark Eiglarsh, Miami
