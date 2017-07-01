Letters to the Editor

July 01, 2017 11:00 AM

Making the grade

Congratulations are in order for all Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees who helped schools achieve a passing annual state grade. This was a great achievement.

However, I am wary that any good news regarding public schools is met by the state with an “Uh-oh, what can we do now? Change the test? Change the scoring?”

All indications, according to the new education bill, is that public education cannot succeed and lawmakers will do anything to ensure it doesn’t.

Debbie Graper, Cutler Bay

