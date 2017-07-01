Fix healthcare, Sen. Rubio

I congratulate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for his efficient voicemail system, which cleverly protects his staff from contact with unwashed constituents who are concerned about healthcare and other issues.
He also has an amazing website healthcare statement, in that it gradually gets around to saying nothing.
Please, senator, fix the ACA and move on. Work with Democrats. Use your leverage with the president. You are not without the power to protect your constituents.
Arthur Sullivan,
Coconut Grove
Pay teachers more
While I join in the celebration with Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho about the stunning school grades, it is time to put teacher salaries at the head of his priority list.
As an educator in Miami-Dade County Public Schools for more than 35 years. I served under many superintendents and yet, Carvalho was the only leader who refused to talk to me about teacher salaries, the extension of the DROP program, and other issues that were important to teachers.
Former superintendents, Rudy Crew, Octavio Visiedo, and even Merrett Stierheim were willing to talk to teachers about important issues, including salaries.
While a remarkable gentleman when it comes to public relations and tooting his own horn, Carvalho’s record in teacher raises is dismal at best.
These latest grades are because of hard work and tireless hours beyond the work day. I implore Carvalho to prioritize teacher salaries and give all teachers a one-time, 10 percent raise as their new base. If this means cutting programs to accomplish this, then so be it.
Warren Zucker,
Kendall
Price to pay
Is there any decency, any dignity left in the Republican Party? I know the deplorable base of the party still supports President Trump, but the representatives of that party should have a different intellect. How can they allow the POTUS to go so low? Trump is the swamp American voters need to drain.
This is not a distraction; this is a blatant insult to the office he represents, to the nation he represents. Republicans are showing they have no courage when they stay loyal to the misogynist in control.
Celia Torres, Miami
