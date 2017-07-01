Letters to the Editor

July 01, 2017 11:00 AM

Price to pay

Is there any decency, any dignity left in the Republican Party? I know the deplorable base of the party still supports President Trump, but the representatives of that party should have a different intellect. How can they allow the POTUS to go so low? Trump is the swamp American voters need to drain.

This is not a distraction; this is a blatant insult to the office he represents, to the nation he represents. Republicans are showing they have no courage when they stay loyal to the misogynist in control.

Celia Torres, Miami

