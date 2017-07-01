Letters to the Editor

July 01, 2017 11:00 AM

Out of touch

The June 21 Opinion article, “What Jon Ossoff’s loss means for Democrats trying to win swing seats in Miami,” mentions that Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat, claims that they are “the party that stands up for working families, and the middle-class.”

Wrong: The Democratic Party stands for opening the doors to illegal immigrants, for accepting an unlimited number of refugees without vetting, for transgenderism, and far-left policies.

Those are not the values of middle-class America. Besides, their disrespectful, vulgar language and extremism in articulating their opposition to the present administration is not helping them win races. They are definitely out of touch with middle America.

Renee Arazie,

Aventura

