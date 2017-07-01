Getting it right

The editorial, letters and Opinion articles in the June 29 paper were all excellent and made the most sense of anything published so far. Andre Banert’s letter, “Press conferences,” hit the nail on the head. When the press stops going to the press conferences, President Trump will start tweeting that he’s not getting enough attention.
It’s all for show; the media have taken the bait, and Trump has accomplished exactly what he wanted. The only thing Trump cares about is making sure every media outlet is talking about him no matter what he says or tweets. It’s all a distraction so no one focuses on what a mess he’s gotten this country into politically.
Is there any buyer’s remorse?
Susan Becker,
Coral Gables
Comments