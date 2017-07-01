Letters to the Editor

July 01, 2017 11:00 AM

Trump’s tweets

Trump demeans women. We know that. But the latest tweet is not even about insults to women, and discussions about how he can make awful comments about attractive women are totally beside the point.

Tweeting juvenile insults, name-calling and hitting back is unacceptable toward anyone, by anyone, but especially by the most powerful — albeit weak and insecure — man on Earth.

This is not just about women. It is about despicable and embarrassing behavior by a man who is evidently unwell, yet occupies the highest position in our land.

Susanne Haase, Miami

