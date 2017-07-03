Letters to the Editor

July 03, 2017 11:00 AM

Just ignore him

Our president is a narcissistic and arrogant person who feeds at the trough of publicity, fame, and acknowledgment.Stop having him on the news 24/7!

The voters who elected him do not watch NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC… they just read his tweets and watch Fox News. Go and talk to those people in middle America and let them know what is really going on!

Those “fake White House briefings” should be completely ignored. They are worthless.

Do the right thing. Ignore him and (most of the time) the Republican Congress that believes they will be in power in 2018.

Esperanza Alfaro, Miami

