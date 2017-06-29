Taxing situation

Instead of condemning the funding cuts for public education, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos applauds them. What is more important, education or tax cuts that favor the wealthy?
Law-enforcement agencies are understaffed. Maybe if we roll back taxes on the wealthy we can address this problem. All over the country we hear about the lack of funding for things that are in crisis mode due to budget restraints. All the while we keep hearing, “Cut taxes, make government smaller and less powerful.”
One role of the federal government is the distribution of wealth, by taxing the rich and subsidizing the poor. Health coverage should be a right. Medicare for all, I think is the best solution. The government is not the problem. Republicans are the problem. Remember that in the next election.
Phillip Hales, Coral Springs
Comments