Letters to the Editor

Chopping mangoes

June 29, 2017 10:03 PM

The mango collection and research at Chapman Field USDA Agriculture Station may be under the budget knife of the federal administration. Across the board, President Trump wants to cut the USDA’s budget by at least 24 percent. This means a number of stations around the nation will be closed.

As Floridians and mango connoisseurs, we need to advocate for Chapman Field by communicating to Sen. Marco Rubio and State Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam that we want federal funding to be maintained, if not increased.

Elizabeth Mahaffey,

Coral Gables

