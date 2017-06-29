Investigate transit

In her June 25 column, Fabiola Santiago quotes Clarence Washington, president of the Transport Workers Union, which services Metrorail cars. He alleges that the cars are not safe.
Contradicting him, Alice Bravo, director of Miami-Dade’s Transportation and Public Works, says that the cars are safe and that the real problem is a nightmare contract that allows employees to collect overtime even when absent and to be absent with impunity.
With the county government gearing up for more spending on mass transit, the Miami Herald would do this community a great service by providing an investigative series on the county’s ongoing negotiations with the union, the safety and cleanliness issues that have been brought up, and the absenteeism that is no doubt part of the problem.
Ralph Remis, Miami
