School success

A recent Miami Herald article highlighted the role that developers can play in creating a culture of excellence in K-12 schools to attract families to their communities. Codina Partners was involved in launching a charter elementary school in its mixed-use Downtown Doral project. The Codina family also partnered with the school’s principal. Armando Codina and his daughter Ana Codina-Barlick are examples of committed business executives who strengthen a school’s leadership team to deliver a world-class education.
The Council for Educational Change couldn’t be happier with the results: a multilanguage immersion program that provides students with the opportunity to study their core curriculum in English and Spanish or Portuguese. The Council, a statewide nonprofit, pairs business executives with school principals to improve the academic performance of students.
At Downtown Doral, the Council provided funding and an educational coach to support the partners in implementing their goals and measuring progress. We encourage other business executives to get involved in improving the quality of K-12 education by adopting this proven partnership model.
Elaine Liftin, executive director, Council for Educational Change, Weston
