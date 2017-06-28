Scott’s trip self-serving

The purpose of Gov. Rick Scott’s recent trip to Washington was to ensure that non-Medicaid expansion states like Florida are not penalized by the floundering Senate version of Trumpcare. Hah!
The well-being of the state and its residents is so yesterday for Scott. You can bet we were in his rear-view mirror during the whole trip.
Anyone who thinks Scott’s trip was anything more than a self-serving — His “Hello everyone. Don’t forget I’ve got my eye on a Senate seat” tour of the capital — has not been paying attention to this man.
Carroll Billups,
Fort Lauderdale
