Unfair fight

I am a great fan of Serena Williams, and consider her to be the greatest female tennis player of all time. I would drop everything to watch her play tennis. But it seems to me that every so often, the sports media tries to stir up the controversy between men and women tennis players by imagining what would happen if women played matches against men.
No woman player, including Williams, has ever indicated any desire to compete against men or vice versa, but the guessing game continues in the media.
This probably was a result of the “battle of the sexes” match between Billie Jean King in her prime playing against a 55-year-old, over-the-hill, out-of-shape Bobby Riggs in 1973.
However, Willliams set the ball rolling when she objected to being named as the world’s best women’s athlete, claiming that the word “women” should be omitted.
What about the thousands of male athletes in tennis, football, basketball, soccer, baseball, hockey, etc., who can run faster, jump higher, hit harder, compete longer than Williams? This controversy will not die. The mismatch was quite evident even in golf, when Michelle Wie tried out and failed dismally on the men’s tour a few years back.
Hoshi Dalal, Coral Gables
