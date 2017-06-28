Letters to the Editor

June 28, 2017 8:32 PM

Boycott press briefings

Why do reporters in Washington, D.C., bother to go to an audio-only press conference staged by the White House?

Questions are answered by a “Hey, I’m over here” person, and when the explanations are published or are on TV news, they are then corrected by President Trump, saying that this is all “fake news.” If it’s all fake, why take six weeks — since FBI chief James Comey’s firing — to “remember” there are no tapes?

Maybe the reporters should sit out a few of these briefings, as the White House responses are more fake then all the press combined. Let the press secretary talk to an empty room, and see their reaction. Maybe they won’t even notice.

Andre Banert, Miami

