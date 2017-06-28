Letters to the Editor

June 28, 2017 12:32 AM

Tweets of doom

I have enjoyed watching our so-called president as he stumbles smugly toward his own destruction. But I realize that after he has been arrested or at least impeached, it will all be too late. The damage will have been done.

With Vice President Mike Pence, we will have a religious fundamentalist presiding over a cabinet of birthers and flat-Earthers but without the reality-show entertainment of The Donald.

We are all doomed, either way, with him or without him.

The Roman Empire took a couple of hundred years to decline. The British Empire took half a century. As a respected world power, America has collapsed in less than six months — 140 characters at a time.

Patrick Alexander,

Coral Gables

