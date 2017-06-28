Letters to the Editor

June 28, 2017 12:31 AM

We don’t get back

The Legislature and governor are so generous when it comes to spending for infrastructure and job training in Florida. On June 27, the Herald reported that, “Scott signs school funding and economic development bills.” This article says $85 million is for infrastructure and job training. That’s a whopping $1.3 million per county.

It won’t pay for all the job training needed in Miami-Dade County. As usual, we send our tax dollars to Tallahassee and get very little back.

Tom Comerford, Kendall

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Christian Yelich talks about the Marlins' 6-3 win over the Mets

Christian Yelich talks about the Marlins' 6-3 win over the Mets 2:37

Christian Yelich talks about the Marlins' 6-3 win over the Mets
Kellyanne Conway attends GOP fundraiser in Miami 1:13

Kellyanne Conway attends GOP fundraiser in Miami
Dashcam shows violent bus crash 1:01

Dashcam shows violent bus crash

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos