We don’t get back

The Legislature and governor are so generous when it comes to spending for infrastructure and job training in Florida. On June 27, the Herald reported that, “Scott signs school funding and economic development bills.” This article says $85 million is for infrastructure and job training. That’s a whopping $1.3 million per county.
It won’t pay for all the job training needed in Miami-Dade County. As usual, we send our tax dollars to Tallahassee and get very little back.
Tom Comerford, Kendall
