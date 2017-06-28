Letters to the Editor

June 28, 2017 12:31 AM

Carlos Curbelo misguided

Words matter. If U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo wants to present himself as a moral congressman, he will have to prove it by his actions.

In his June 26 Open Mic letter, he explained the Workforce Act, bipartisan legislation that connects “Americans looking for work with employers looking to fill job openings.”

He is proud that this legislation passed the House with such inter-party harmony. He attributed it to the higher impulse to put party lines aside “in favor of those who need it most — welfare recipients and needy families in our country.”

That sounds righteous and admirable, but where was his higher impulse when he signed the House’s AHCA, which would medically devastate a good portion of those same people?

Roald Garcia, Key Largo

