Letters to the Editor

June 28, 2017 12:31 AM

Unalienable right

When will we stop wasting energy on the politics of replacing Obamacare and ramp up the conversation on what makes healthcare expensive in the first place? It is not the uninsured who had no healthcare until Barack Obama was president. Doctor’s and hospital visits, medicine, and skyrocketing insurance premiums were outrageously expensive long before that.

And Obama was the first to admit that his plan was not perfect. He said it was a start, and what he hoped after its implementation was reasoned discussion as to how it could be better. What we have instead are political rants about unfettered health costs that keep a good portion of Americans from achieving “certain unalienable rights” — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

As we prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, let us legislate for affordable healthcare for all, which is the most basic way to ensure life and happiness.

Mary K. Sullivan,

Miami Shores

