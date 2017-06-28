Letters to the Editor

June 28, 2017 12:30 AM

Bad trade

I ask Sen. Marco Rubio to vote against the Affordable Care Act repeal bill. While repeal may please a few rich donors, it will, without question, kill the family members of millions of registered voters. That is a very bad trade.

I’ll be OK; I’m old and on Medicare. But when two-thirds of voters, AARP, doctors, nurses, states, and even insurance companies say that this repeal is a bad idea, spiteful and cruel, Rubio ought to listen.

If he votes for this, he is voting to hasten the decline of the Republican Party. Whenever ideology trumps humanity, real people suffer and die.

David Hecht, Miami

