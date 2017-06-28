As Congress and the Trump administration consider the future of trade, the Florida Chamber of Commerce encourages leaders to consider the important role trade plays in Florida’s economy.
From its discovery, Florida has been global. Much of what made it a destination and gateway early on, still holds true today. Florida’s geography, diversity, and international linkages, combined with our state-of-the-art infrastructure, trade support networks, knowledge-based innovation ecosystem and highly skilled workforce, are assets that make Florida ripe for trade.
If Florida were a country, it would be the 16th largest in the world by Gross Domestic Product. Free and fair trade is essential to its global competitiveness, and policies that enhance competition and reduce or eliminate barriers to trade and investment will expand jobs.
Soon, a delegation of members from the Florida Chamber of Commerce will travel to Washington, D.C., to encourage Florida’s congressional delegation to support job creators and to work to ensure that trade continues to benefit the United States and Floridians.
With one out of four jobs in Florida tied to international trade, these important conversations and go a long way to helping secure Florida’s future.
Alice Ancona, director of global outreach, Florida Chamber of Commerce,
Coral Gables
