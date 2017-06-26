Climate and diet

For the millions of environmentalists and scientists in the United States and abroad up in arms over the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris Accord, I have one simple question: Have you and your family adopted a vegan diet?
If the answer is No, then all the hand-wringing over climate change is hypocritical.
Livestock and their byproducts are responsible for 51 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. Animal agriculture is a leading cause of almost every environmental problem. Don’t just rail about policy issues beyond your control. Take action by controlling what you can — the environmental footprint of your diet.
If just a simple majority in the the Paris agreement signatory nations removed animal products from their diets, we would be well on the way to reversing rising temperatures without one single advancement in energy technology. If you’re serious, if you really care, you’ll go vegan.
Dick Stokes, Gainesville
