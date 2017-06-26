Medicare for all

Here is a simplified health bill that everyone can understand and that provides coverage to all, namely, extending Medicare to all regardless of age.
One hears many complaints about virtually every type of health insurance with the exception of Medicare. I have yet to hear a senior citizen complain about coverage. Indeed, one consolation for reaching 65 is eligibility for Medicare.
A single-payer system, which is used by virtually every industrial nation except this country, guarantees coverage at a reasonable premium. Why not the United States?
Robert Grauer, Coral Springs
