Letters to the Editor

June 25, 2017 11:00 AM

Healthcare flaws

Re Ann McFeatters’ June 23 opinion piece, “GOP health bill will worsen opioid crisis”: The problem with the proposed legislation is much larger than what McFeatters highlights.

As a physician for five decades and a medical officer in the managed-care industry for four decades, it is my opinion that the proposed bill has at least three fatal flaws:

1. The elimination of the mandate violates the basic principle of healthcare reform, that if insurance is to be the payment model (that is a different debate) then, everyone must be insured;

2. The removal of the requirement for basic benefits

3. The allowing of medical underwriting.

The combination of 2 and 3 once again will allow the for-profit insurance industry, through marketing strategies, benefit design, and premium manipulation to cherry pick the enrolled population so that by essentially doing nothing to improve quality and lower global cost they can be profitable.

These factors, along with the drive to put the individual market and Medicaid programs in for-profit managed care represent a clear, present a well-known threat to individuals enrolled in the evolving market.

Hopefully, another solution will become obvious to our leaders in Washington.

Charles C. Wilhelm, Miami

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tasty mango smoothie treat to beat the South Florida heat

Tasty mango smoothie treat to beat the South Florida heat 1:04

Tasty mango smoothie treat to beat the South Florida heat
Bloomberg announces big money to help mayors run their cities 2:22

Bloomberg announces big money to help mayors run their cities
Searching for the original Haden mango tree of Miami 2:16

Searching for the original Haden mango tree of Miami

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos