GOP healthcare

The Republican healthcare bill clearly demonstrates that they are souless, heartless, fundamentally flawed persons with no morals or scruples.
The Republican leadership has put forward a healthcare bill that takes away healthcare from 20 million Americans so that they can give a big fat tax gift to the wealthiest is wrong.
Trump lied to the American people. He said Medicare and Medicaid would not be cut, he also lied when he said that people would get better healthcare for less than Obamacare.
This bill is the Robin Hood principle in reverse — robbing from the poor to give to the rich.
Doug Mayer, Miami
