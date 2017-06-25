No empathy

Did Senate leader Mitch McConnell see the inhuman, sadistic treatment of wheelchair protesters near his office? Those videos should be shown in every home in his state to keep him from being reelected. No lawmaker seems to realize what dire situations citizens endure. They have no fear of retirement because they have medical plans and retirement salaries.
American citizens should keep on demonstrating against the arrogance of our so-called leaders who only think of reelection and not of their constituents. Vote out of office these despicable senators and representatives who have no idea what it’s like to have no place to live out their life with dignity.
Ted Shiskin, Pembroke Lakes
