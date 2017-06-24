Reject building code overhaul House bill

Shelter is one of the most fundamental human needs and necessary for healthy, productive lives.
We rely on our structures to protect us from the elements and for refuge when danger is present. Their construction should ensure, to the greatest extent possible, that our families, our loved ones, our neighbors are protected from harm.
So, why are we playing a dangerous game with the very documents that ensure our built structures measure up to those expectations? In 1992, an ineffective patchwork of competing codes and processes left our state virtually defenseless against Hurricane Andrew, destroying nearly 50,000 homes.
This catastrophe spurred reforms in the code process and lead to the strong building code we utilize today. Do we really want to risk the advances we’ve made since then?
House Bill 1021, amending the process by which the Florida building code is updated, is currently awaiting Gov. Rick Scott’s veto, his signature, or for the bill to become law without his signature.
The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects supports our system of regulation by a single set of comprehensive, coordinated and contemporary codes.
As such, we strongly recommend an immediate veto of this legislation. The International Codes are created through a consensus-based, scientific process and are the base for the existing Florida Building Code.
Should this legislation become law, Florida will no longer be bound to follow the I-codes allowing us to deviate from practices adopted by a majority of other states, as well as fall behind on scientific and technological advances.
The current Florida Building Code is considered one of the most robust building codes in the United States. It is imperative for the safety of our citizens that the building code stands up to those challenges — so that our buildings can remain standing as well.
Joyce Owens,
AIA RIBA President AIA Florida
