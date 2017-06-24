Letters to the Editor

June 24, 2017 11:00 AM

Uber’s troubles

Elected government officials are ethically obligated to protect licensed businesses, and not create advantages for companies that partake in unlawful business practices.

With Uber, which was founded on disruption, under investigation by the Departmewnt of Justice for criminal activity, marred with corporate scandals, and just fired its CEO, the mayor and Miami-Dade Commission rewarded declined to strictly enforcement lack of “for-hire” licensing and commercial vehicle insurance while creating a separate permitting category, negatively affecting legitimate transportation companies, based on a biased toward the taxi industry.

Starting July 1, it’s a moot point as Florida has enacted a statewide “Uber” license, where drivers can operate freely throughout the state.

Miami-Dade could have followed the regulators in Key West by prohibiting Uber’s operations, but instead chose to side with a company that willingly breaks the one item elected officials are sworn to uphold, the law.

Scott Tinkler,

chairman, Limousine Advisory Group,

Miami Dade County

