Letters to the Editor

June 24, 2017 11:00 AM

Traffic courage

Miami-Dade County commissioners have a “Profile in Courage” vote regarding the Paris Climate Accord — LOL!

A truly courageous vote would require implementing and funding a comprehensive mass transit system for Miami-Dade.

That is the only thing that would meaningfully reduce our carbon footprint here. Everything else is window dressing and faux back-slapping.

But that would require county commissioners to do what they have never ever done: take courageous and politically difficult votes to improve our lives here in Miami.

Lang Baumgarten,

Miami

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tasty mango smoothie treat to beat the South Florida heat

Tasty mango smoothie treat to beat the South Florida heat 1:04

Tasty mango smoothie treat to beat the South Florida heat
Bloomberg announces big money to help mayors run their cities 2:22

Bloomberg announces big money to help mayors run their cities
Searching for the original Haden mango tree of Miami 2:16

Searching for the original Haden mango tree of Miami

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos