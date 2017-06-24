Traffic courage

Miami-Dade County commissioners have a “Profile in Courage” vote regarding the Paris Climate Accord — LOL!
A truly courageous vote would require implementing and funding a comprehensive mass transit system for Miami-Dade.
That is the only thing that would meaningfully reduce our carbon footprint here. Everything else is window dressing and faux back-slapping.
But that would require county commissioners to do what they have never ever done: take courageous and politically difficult votes to improve our lives here in Miami.
Lang Baumgarten,
Miami
