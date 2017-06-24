Letters to the Editor

June 24, 2017 11:00 AM

Believing lies

Can someone explain why conservatives believe all of those lies and half truths that they hear on a daily basis? Such as President Trump tells the truth, but President Obama and Hillary Clinton lie.

According to Politifact, the Herald’s fact checking partner, Trump lies to varying degrees 69 percent of the time, while Obama did it only 26 percent of the time, and Hillary Clinton did it 26 percent of the time.

Conversely, Trump told the truth only 17 percent of the time while Obama told the truth 48 percent of the time and Clinton told the truth 50 percent of the time. Half truths were not included because they are part true and part lie.

Is it just a double standard, or do they not fact-check anything, or what?

Neil Marcus,

Miami

