Staying in America

June 24, 2017 11:00 AM

I am 21 years old, and I am finishing my criminal-justice studies to achieve my dreams of joining the FBI.

I have been lawfully living in the United States under my father’s E2 visa for more than 15 years and now at 21 I have no choice but to leave this country that I love and call home.

I believe I deserve a chance to contribute to this great country and work to make it even greater. I want judges and politicians to know how unfair the system is with children such as myself.

Gianni Ricca,

Hollywood

