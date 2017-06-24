The rich benefit

The rich either inherit or make fortunes off the backs of American workers, but often a whopping kick to the curb is the “Thank you” those workers end up getting. In the GOP healthcare bill, not one item improves our health.
This GOP bill reduces or denies coverage, leaves millions without any care, increases premiums, drastically cuts Medicaid, and more. Nothing to help our health but it does enrich the GOP politicians and their rich overlords with a multibillion-dollar tax break.
The rich always persuade their anointed politicians to favor them. They found a way to have our taxes pay for their private schools by throwing crumbs (vouchers) to a few taxpayers. Now they found a way to redistribute our health to benefit their greedy, heartless selves.
Jude Smallwood,
Royal Palm Beach
Comments