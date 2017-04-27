Ivanka’s credibility

Regarding Ivanka Trump’s recent visit to the W20 Summit in Berlin: She stated that “I’m very proud of my father’s advocacy” and that he’s “a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.” That may be true for her family, but defending her father’s attributes while denying his obvious failings simply hurts her own credibility.
Then, blaming the media for reporting the words he speaks and the actions he takes that degrade women and destroy families’ security through his healthcare proposal, denial of climate change, executive orders and antagonistic cabinet selections, is irresponsible.
If she wants to be respected on the world stage, with real leaders and entrepreneurs — not just as first daughter — then it’s time for her to look beyond her rosy bubble and be the independent, enlightened woman she plays on TV.
Arlene Adams Easley,
Coral Gables
