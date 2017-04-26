Letters to the Editor

Women not coerced

April 26, 2017 9:18 PM

Alfonso Aguilar’s April 26 oped, “Hispanic Americans must reject abortion,” says that “Planned Parenthood goes after our women to convince them to end their pregnancies.” That is not true. Women go there voluntarily for help.

Mary Ostrenko, Miami

