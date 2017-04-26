Women not coerced

Alfonso Aguilar’s April 26 oped, “Hispanic Americans must reject abortion,” says that “Planned Parenthood goes after our women to convince them to end their pregnancies.” That is not true. Women go there voluntarily for help.
Mary Ostrenko, Miami
April 26, 2017 9:18 PM
