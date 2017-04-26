High impact

Recently, I received a letter from the education commissioner congratulating me for being “one of the highest impact teachers in the state!” However, this achievement doesn’t earn me one cent.
Meanwhile, the Best & Brightest Scholarship Program, which is based in part on a teacher’s college entrance exam score, has awarded millions of dollars.
I had a measurable positive effect on my students’ education, and I’m not getting any money. Yet, if I had scored well enough on a test I took almost 25 years ago that has no definitive connection to my students’ education, I’d get thousands of dollars. That’s absurd!
The Best & Brightest money should go to teachers who are actually providing a genuine, quantifiable benefit to their students’ education. If you’re a Florida legislator, you should talk some sense into your fellow legislators.
Ramon Veunes, Miami
