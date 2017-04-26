Letters to the Editor

April 26, 2017 9:16 PM

High impact

Recently, I received a letter from the education commissioner congratulating me for being “one of the highest impact teachers in the state!” However, this achievement doesn’t earn me one cent.

Meanwhile, the Best & Brightest Scholarship Program, which is based in part on a teacher’s college entrance exam score, has awarded millions of dollars.

I had a measurable positive effect on my students’ education, and I’m not getting any money. Yet, if I had scored well enough on a test I took almost 25 years ago that has no definitive connection to my students’ education, I’d get thousands of dollars. That’s absurd!

The Best & Brightest money should go to teachers who are actually providing a genuine, quantifiable benefit to their students’ education. If you’re a Florida legislator, you should talk some sense into your fellow legislators.

Ramon Veunes, Miami

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video captures man stuffing pillow case filled with puppies into drain (Graphic Content)

Video captures man stuffing pillow case filled with puppies into drain (Graphic Content) 1:30

Video captures man stuffing pillow case filled with puppies into drain (Graphic Content)
Four shot in drive-by in Naranja 1:23

Four shot in drive-by in Naranja
12-year-old singing sensation brings the house down 3:31

12-year-old singing sensation brings the house down

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos