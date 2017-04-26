Timid commissioners

San Francisco and Santa Clara counties courageously took a stand against the presidential order to cut funds to local governments providing “sanctuary” to immigrants and sued the Trump administration.
In contrast Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and a majority of the Miami-Dade Commission could not comply with the order fast enough. Now, as a result of that lawsuit, a federal judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking Trump’s order. Miami-Dade had the same opportunity to find its backbone and stand up to that order.
In the words of Winston Churchill, “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.”
Carroll Billups,
Fort Lauderdale
