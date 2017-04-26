Letters to the Editor

April 26, 2017 9:14 PM

Timid commissioners

San Francisco and Santa Clara counties courageously took a stand against the presidential order to cut funds to local governments providing “sanctuary” to immigrants and sued the Trump administration.

In contrast Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and a majority of the Miami-Dade Commission could not comply with the order fast enough. Now, as a result of that lawsuit, a federal judge has issued a temporary injunction blocking Trump’s order. Miami-Dade had the same opportunity to find its backbone and stand up to that order.

In the words of Winston Churchill, “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.”

Carroll Billups,

Fort Lauderdale

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video captures man stuffing pillow case filled with puppies into drain (Graphic Content)

Video captures man stuffing pillow case filled with puppies into drain (Graphic Content) 1:30

Video captures man stuffing pillow case filled with puppies into drain (Graphic Content)
Four shot in drive-by in Naranja 1:23

Four shot in drive-by in Naranja
12-year-old singing sensation brings the house down 3:31

12-year-old singing sensation brings the house down

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos