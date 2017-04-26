FPL outrage

FPL’s legislative proposal — SB 1238 and HB 1043 — mandating customers pay for more than $500 million for investing in an Oklahoma-based fracking company is moving through in Tallahassee. This exploratory investment for natural gas, as State Sen. Tom Lee, who opposes the bill, stated, would hit customers twice, “paying for the cost of the fuel, and paying for FPL’s profit on the investment — whether or not it produces fuel.”
This outrageous proposal will add to FPL consumers’ fuel cost on top of the $7 billion we’ve already paid since 2002.
As a healthy multibillion-dollar corporation, FPL’s shareholders should be the ones investing in its business development, not consumers.
Jose R. Fox,
Coral Gables
