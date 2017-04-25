Firing O’Reilly hurts Fox News

Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes created the best and most popular cable news network in the United States.
Its ratings for years have surpassed all the mainstream, left-leaning media. Fox has always been considered a right-wing cable network that has always reported news in a fair, balanced and objective manner.
It has been reported that James Murdoch, the ultra-liberal son of Rupert Murdoch, who will now take control of Fox, is the mastermind behind the firing of Bill O’Reilly, the giant of Fox News.
As an human resource executive, I believe that sexual harassment should not be tolerated in our environment.
However, O’Reilly, who is a devoted Catholic, said the allegations were unfounded. But Fox decided to pay the $13 million to several women so the allegations would go away.
My wife and I fled communist Cuba with our parents when we were children, in 1960.
We are both naturalized U.S. citizens, living the American Dream.
We are both devout followers of O’Reilly and have been for years.
We believe that he represents the firm beliefs of the Republican Party. At the same time, he has always reported news in a fair and balanced manner.
He has always been an excellent anchor with accurate news reporting, always seeking the truth. His news reporting partners, Bernie Goldberg, Dennis Miller, and Jesse Watters, created interesting programming.
By terminating his services, James Murdoch has accomplished what the liberal wing had always dreamed of: slaying the giant of Fox News and toppling its ratings.
It is interesting to note that on the day he was fired, Bill O’Reilly was receiving blessings and a hand shake from Pope Francis at the Vatican.
Rene P. Larrieu,
Coral Gables
