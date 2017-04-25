Border security

As a U.S. citizen and resident of Florida, I am concerned about our country’s security.
President Donald Trump wants to build a wall along the Mexican border. He thinks this will protect us from illegal immigrants, criminals and drugs.
This is like placing strong locks on one door in your house, but leaving the windows and other doors unsecured. Think you will be safe? No!
With just a portion of the money planned for the wall, TSA could spend megabucks to hire more employees and use drones to protect all borders.
If the wall is built, drugs, criminals, and illegal immigrants would once again use our poorly secured borders, especially in Florida, to enter the country.
Florida suffered greatly during the 1980s and early 1990s as a major drug importation center run by the “Cocaine Cowboys,” a violent gang.
People should contact their congressional representatives and tell them not to fund the wall, but instead, spend the money more wisely to protect us all.
Lynda Menter,
Pompano Beach
Comments